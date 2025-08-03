WORLD
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Sochi city
Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev says over 120 firefighters have been trying to extinguish the blaze at the depot, and Russia's civil aviation authority says flights were halted at the city's airport.
The attack would be Ukraine's latest on infrastructure inside Russia that Kiev deems key to Moscow's war efforts. / AP
August 3, 2025

More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev has said on the Telegram messaging app.

In the Krasnodar region, where Sochi is located, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres was on fire, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing emergency officials.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, said on Telegram that flights were halted at Sochi's airport to ensure air safety.

The attack, which Kondratyev said was in the Adler district of the coastal resort city, would be Ukraine's latest on infrastructure inside Russia that Kiev deems key to Moscow's war efforts.

One person was killed in the Adler district in a Ukrainian drone attack late last month, but attacks on Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, have been infrequent in the war that started in February 2022.

The Krasnodar region on the Black Sea is home to the Ilsky refinery near the city of Krasnodar, among the largest in southern Russia and a frequent target of Ukraine's drone attacks.

Also on Sunday, the governor of Voronezh region in southern Russia said a woman had been injured in a Ukrainian drone strike that caused several fires, while Russia launched a missile attack on Kiev, according to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.

SOURCE:Reuters
