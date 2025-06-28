WORLD
Sudan's military accepts UN-backed truce in El Fasher for aid distribution
The military has agreed to a weeklong ceasefire proposed, but the RSF’s stance remains unclear as the city faces famine and renewed attacks.
The RSF has been trying to capture El Fasher for a year to solidify its control over the entire Darfur region. / Photo: Reuters
June 28, 2025

Sudan's military has agreed to a proposal from the United Nations for a weeklong ceasefire in El Fasher to facilitate UN aid efforts in the area, the army said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and asked him for a humanitarian truce in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur province, to allow aid delivery.

Burhan agreed to the proposal and stressed the importance of implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but it’s unknown whether the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces would agree and comply with the ceasefire.

“We are making contacts with both sides with that objective, and that was the fundamental reason for that phone contact. We have a dramatic situation in El Fasher,” Guterres told reporters on Friday.

No further details were revealed about the specifics of the ceasefire, including when it could go into effect.

Repeated waves of violence

Sudan plunged into war in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the Sudanese army and the rival RSF escalated into battles in the capital, Khartoum, and spread across the country, killing more than 20,000 people.

The war has also driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine. UNICEF said earlier this year that an estimated 61,800 children have been internally displaced since the war began.

Guterres said on Friday that a humanitarian truce is needed for effective aid distribution, and it must be agreed upon several days in advance to prepare for a large-scale delivery in the El Fasher area, which has seen repeated waves of violence recently.

El-Fasher, more than 800 kilometres southwest of Khartoum, is under the control of the military.

The RSF has been trying to capture El Fasher for a year to solidify its control over the entire Darfur region. The paramilitary’s attempts included launching repeated attacks on the city and two major famine-stricken displacement camps on its outskirts.

SOURCE:AP
