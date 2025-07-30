Donald Trump's administration, seeking to ease an uproar plaguing his presidency, has urged two judges to release testimony to a grand jury that indicted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges.

In late-night court filings on Tuesday, US federal prosecutors said unsealing the materials would be appropriate given the "abundant public interest" in the case of Epstein, the late financier, and Maxwell, an imprisoned British socialite.

The Republican Trump had promised to make public Epstein-related files if reelected and accused Democrats of covering up the truth. But this month the Department of Justice said a previously touted Epstein client list did not in fact exist, angering Trump's supporters.

DOJ first sought court permission on July 18 to make public transcripts of the confidential testimony given by witnesses years ago in the two cases, but Manhattan-based District Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer asked the government to flesh out the legal bases for the requests.

Trump has faced pressure to make public documents from the federal investigations into Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and his longtime girlfriend Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.

Even if one or both of the judges allow the transcripts to be made public, it is not clear whether the public would learn anything new or noteworthy.

In the filings, prosecutors said the only witness at Epstein's grand jury was an FBI agent. That same agent and a New York City Police Department detective were the only witnesses at Maxwell's grand jury, prosecutors said.

Maxwell's four-week trial in 2021 included public testimony from alleged sex trafficking victims, associates of Epstein and Maxwell, and law enforcement officers.

She is now serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida and is asking the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction. She had pleaded not guilty.

Epstein's death

The unsealing requests came after Trump earlier this month asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury transcripts. The president did so after the Justice Department said it concluded that Epstein died by suicide and that there was no incriminating list of his clients.

The Justice Department's announcement angered some of Trump's conservative supporters who believe the government is covering up Epstein's ties to the rich and powerful and that the financier was murdered in jail.

Grand juries are convened by prosecutors and meet in secret to hear witness testimony and decide whether to indict people suspected of crimes. Records of their proceedings usually remain sealed. There are only limited circumstances under which such transcripts can be disclosed.

The transcripts would not represent all previously unreleased material in the government's possession.