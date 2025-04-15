WORLD
Trump's envoy Witkoff says Iran must 'eliminate' its nuclear enrichment
His statement comes one day after comments he made on Fox News, where he fell short of calling for a complete dismantle of Iran's nuclear programme.
The negotiations mark the first direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran since the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). / Reuters
April 15, 2025

Iran must completely halt its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal, US envoy Steve Witkoff said after suggesting it could continue doing so at a low level.

"Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme," Witkoff said on X on Tuesday.

"It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."

The previous day, he appeared to stop short of calling for a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, saying in a Fox News interview that "this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment programme."

"They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent," the real estate magnate said, referencing the maximum level allowed under the prior nuclear agreement that Trump exited during his first term, in 2018.

The multi-party 2015 deal that Trump abandoned aimed to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while at the same time allowing it to pursue a civil nuclear programme.

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report said Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, nearing the weapons grade of 90 percent.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt meanwhile told journalists Tuesday that President Donald Trump had spoken with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, thanking him for hosting talks on a deal with Tehran.

Talks back

Trump has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear facilities if no deal is reached, calling Iranian authorities "radicals" who should not possess nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies seeking an atomic bomb, saying its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, especially energy production.

The negotiations mark the first direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran since the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Despite complying with the JCPOA for more than a year after the US withdrawal, Iran gradually reduced its commitments, citing the failure of the deal’s remaining signatories to protect its interests.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
