Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan — Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif over phone, discusses tension between Islamabad and New Delhi.
Erdogan expresses Ankara's solidarity with Islamabad, offers condolences for 'Pakistani martyrs'. / AA
May 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over phone and expressed Türkiye's readiness to "do its utmost to prevent further escalation of tensions" between India and Pakistan.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the call on Wednesday addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that occurred on the night of May 6, and latest developments.

"In the call, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, extended his condolences to the Pakistani martyrs of the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the directorate said on X.

He expressed Ankara's support to Pakistan's "calm and measured approach."

The Turkish leader said Pakistan's proposal for a neutral, transparent, and credible international investigation into the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir is appropriate.

Islamabad on Wednesday said at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 others injured in India's “Operation Sindoor” in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi said it targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

