WORLD
2 min read
US appeals court blocks Trump's federal layoffs plan, citing overreach
A federal court rules Trump overstepped his authority by attempting widespread layoffs without congressional approval, marking a legal victory for federal workers and unions.
US appeals court blocks Trump's federal layoffs plan, citing overreach
The court found that Trump lacked the necessary congressional approval to carry out such broad personnel changes. / Others
May 31, 2025

A US federal appeals court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to implement widespread layoffs across federal agencies, ruling that the executive order authorising the cuts exceeds the president’s constitutional authority, CNN reported.

In a 2-1 decision, the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court injunction that halted the layoffs officially termed reductions in force (RIFs) which had been on hold since May 9.

The court found that Trump lacked the necessary congressional approval to carry out such broad personnel changes.

Senior Circuit Judge William Fletcher, writing for the majority, stated that the executive order “far exceeds the President’s supervisory powers” and emphasised that “the kind of reorganisation contemplated by the order has long been subject to Congressional approval”.

TRT Global - Musk thanks Trump as special government role ends amid policy clash

Elon Musk concludes his tenure as a special government employee under President Donald Trump, departing after public criticism of the administration's major spending bill and amid ongoing legal scrutiny of his controversial cost-cutting efforts.

🔗

Court blocks layoffs

The lawsuit, brought by a coalition of federal employees and labour groups, challenged the administration’s efforts to restructure nearly every Cabinet-level department, including the departments of Defense, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Interior, Labor, State and Treasury.

The coalition praised the court’s decision, calling it “a victory in our efforts to pause these harmful actions while our case moves forward”.

In response, White House spokesman Harrison Fields criticised the ruling, saying, “A single judge is attempting to unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the Executive Branch.” He pledged that the administration would continue its legal fight.

The ruling follows an earlier decision by US District Judge Susan Illston, who also found that Trump lacked the authority to carry out mass layoffs without legislative backing.

The Trump administration had appealed to the 9th Circuit after the district court’s injunction, and earlier sought intervention from the Supreme Court, which declined to take up the case.

TRT Global - US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling

Appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law, for now

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us