SPORT
1 min read
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring sheet for the French team in the 12th minute, before teenager Desire Doue scored twice, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu.
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Ousmane Dembele / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League for the first time by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final in the competition's history.

Teenager Desire Doue scored twice for PSG on Saturday and set up the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi in the Allianz Arena before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it four, and then 19-year-old Senny Mayulu completed the scoring.

PSG reached the final twice, while Inter has three of the UEFA trophies, most recently in 2010.

After losing in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020, Luis Enrique's side, who teetered on the brink of elimination in the league phase this season, finally claimed the trophy they have long craved.

After the win, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed PSG, saying Paris is the capital of Europe tonight.

"A day of glory for PSG. Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote on X.

His office said it will host the team on Sunday to celebrate the victory.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us