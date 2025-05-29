A federal appeals court in the US has allowed President Donald Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now, as his administration appeals an order striking down the bulk of his signature set of economic policies.



The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday granted an emergency motion from the Trump administration arguing that a halt is "critical for the country’s national security."



The appeals court temporarily halted the order from a federal trade court issued a day before.

The appeals court provided no opinion or reasoning but directed the plaintiffs in the case to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.



Trump is facing several lawsuits arguing Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

Legal back-and-forth

The Court of International Trade had ruled on Wednesday that Trump lacked the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose broad tariffs.

The Trump administration quickly appealed the ruling, launching a legal battle over a key economic policy Trump says will refocus the American economy on manufacturing — but which critics warn could drive up costs for small businesses and consumers.

On Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the CIT’s decision, calling the three-judge panel "activist judges," despite it including a judge appointed by Trump during his first term.



She added the ruling "threatens to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage."



