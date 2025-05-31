Paris Saint-Germain supporters have displayed a banner saying "Stop (the) genocide in Gaza" during the Champions League final.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi gave their team a 1-0 lead against his former side, Inter Milan, in the 12th minute on Saturday. Desire Doue scored PSG's second after the banner was raised.

Before the match, thousands of PSG supporters marched through Munich in support of Palestine, carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting “we are all children of Gaza.”

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Israel's nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over two million to the brink of famine.

The UN World Food Program said the fear of starvation in Gaza is high.

Israel has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in Gaza.

Over the course of the genocide, it reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.