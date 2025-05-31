WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
The French fans displayed the banner after the first goal of their team in the UEFA Champions League final, which PSG won 5-0.
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans call for an end to Gaza genocide during Champions League final. / x
May 31, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain supporters have displayed a banner saying "Stop (the) genocide in Gaza" during the Champions League final. 

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi gave their team a 1-0 lead against his former side, Inter Milan, in the 12th minute on Saturday. Desire Doue scored PSG's second after the banner was raised.

Before the match, thousands of PSG supporters marched through Munich in support of Palestine, carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting “we are all children of Gaza.”

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Israel's nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over two million to the brink of famine.

The UN World Food Program said the fear of starvation in Gaza is high.

Israel has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in Gaza.

Over the course of the genocide, it reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us