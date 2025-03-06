Israel has ordered the demolition of 17 homes to clear a road in Nur Shams refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, displacing dozens of families.



Days earlier, Israeli forces demolished 11 homes as part of a sustained military assault on Palestinian cities, including Jenin for 44 days and Tulkarem for 38 days, with the raid on Nur Shams entering its 26th day.



Since October 7, Israeli military raids and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank have killed nearly 930 Palestinians and injured around 7,000, with 14,500 people having been detained.