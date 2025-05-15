WORLD
2 min read
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
US President Donald Trump has said he looks forward to hosting the United Arab Emirates President at the White House.
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UAE to invest 1.4T dollars in US / AP
May 15, 2025

The president of the United Arab Emirates has said his country planned to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over 10 years, lauding a "strong partnership" that flourished under US President Donald Trump.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) announced the "UAE's plan to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next 10 years" in fields including technology, artificial intelligence and energy, speaking from the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi alongside Trump.

"Additionally, major partnerships and projects are underway between private sector entities in both nations," he added.

Trump, on his part, said he looks forward to hosting the United Arab Emirates President at the White House.

"I look forward to having you in the White House; we'll celebrate together, but we are going to be your friend, and we're going to be your partner, and we really appreciate your confidence in an investment that's your biggest investment that you've ever made," Trump said as he was hosted in the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

"We appreciate it, and we're going to treat you as you should be – magnificently, and you're a magnificent man and an honour to be with you," he added.

It is unclear whether a date has been set for the UAE president’s Washington visit.

The UAE is the third and last stop on Trump’s Gulf tour, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

His visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when then-President George W. Bush paid a visit.

Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us