The president of the United Arab Emirates has said his country planned to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over 10 years, lauding a "strong partnership" that flourished under US President Donald Trump.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) announced the "UAE's plan to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next 10 years" in fields including technology, artificial intelligence and energy, speaking from the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi alongside Trump.

"Additionally, major partnerships and projects are underway between private sector entities in both nations," he added.

Trump, on his part, said he looks forward to hosting the United Arab Emirates President at the White House.

"I look forward to having you in the White House; we'll celebrate together, but we are going to be your friend, and we're going to be your partner, and we really appreciate your confidence in an investment that's your biggest investment that you've ever made," Trump said as he was hosted in the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

"We appreciate it, and we're going to treat you as you should be – magnificently, and you're a magnificent man and an honour to be with you," he added.

It is unclear whether a date has been set for the UAE president’s Washington visit.

The UAE is the third and last stop on Trump’s Gulf tour, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

His visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when then-President George W. Bush paid a visit.