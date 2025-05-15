TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan meets with the Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide to Putin, at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Russian Presidential Advisor Vladimir Medinskiy at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul / AA
May 15, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the Russian delegation at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, where peace talks with Ukraine will take place.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff’s Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defence Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and other experts.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is sending a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to have direct negotiations with the Russian side."

The Ukrainian president announced Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation during talks with the Russian side.

“Despite the rather low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect for President Trump, for the high-level Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, and wishing to attempt at least the first steps toward de-escalation and an end to the war, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul — though not in full,” he said in the Turkish capital.

Zelenskyy departed Türkiye after having a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. His delegation will remain in Istanbul until Friday.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said at a press conference in Istanbul that his team has full authority to discuss all matters necessary for resolving the conflict.

He noted that the delegation was approved by a presidential decree and prepared during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to achieve long-term peace,” Medinsky said, calling for a constructive approach to find common ground.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
