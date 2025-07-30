US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods, justifying the move by declaring that Brazil’s treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged censorship of social media platforms constitute an economic emergency.

The order on Wednesday invokes a 1977 law that allows tariffs during national emergencies.

In this case, Trump cited Brazil’s judiciary as a threat to US interests, particularly its prosecution of Bolsonaro and efforts to pressure tech companies.

Trump had first threatened the tariffs in a letter to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on July 9.

At the time, the legal basis was unclear, as the US recorded a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year, according to US Census Bureau data — not a deficit.

A White House statement said Brazil’s courts attempted to "coerce social media companies and block their users," although it did not name specific platforms.

However, recent court orders in Brazil have targeted companies like X and Rumble.