Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Pakistan, India "cannot be moved away" and China "supports" the two countries for dialogue, says the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Aug. 19, 2024. / AP
July 7, 2025

China has said its defence and military cooperation with Pakistan was “normal,” urging regional stability in South Asia.

“China and Pakistan are traditional, good neighbours, and cooperation on defence and military is normal cooperation (that) does not target any third country,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing on Monday.

She was responding to questions on ties between Islamabad and Beijing in the wake of the latest hostilities between India and Pakistan, which fired missiles across the border in May.

“The judgment varies from person to person,” Mao replied when pressed by a reporter about China’s ties with Pakistan.

As neighbours, the spokesperson said, India and Pakistan “cannot be moved away,” and “we support the two countries for dialogue and consultation to properly handle their differences and disagreements, and jointly maintain the peace and stability of the region.”

“China will continue to play a constructive role to this end.”

Ties with India

On improving ties with New Delhi, Mao said: “China-India relationship is in a critical moment of improvement… of development. We would like to work with India to promote the steady and sound growth of the China-India relationship.”

Separately, Mao said Beijing had lodged a protest with New Delhi over the issue of the Dalai Lama.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile, who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and attempted to separate Xizang from China under the cover of religion,” said Mao.

China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

India should “appreciate the great sensitivity of Xizang-related issues… honour the commitment it has made to China on issues related to Xizang… act prudently, and stop using this issue to meddle in China’s internal issues. China has protested against India over the issue,” said the spokeswoman.

Mao was responding to a question on Indian Prime Minister Modi's greeting to Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

There was no immediate response from New Delhi on the latest statement from Beijing.

SOURCE:AA
