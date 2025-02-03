TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile completes new test
Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.
Karya Naz Balkiz
February 3, 2025

Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile system, Tayfun, developed by Turkish defence firm Roketsan, has successfully completed its third test firing.

Roketsan conducted the test on Monday at 0937 GMT (12:37 pm local time) from Rize-Artvin Airport in northeastern Türkiye.

Previous test firings took place at the same airport in October 2022 and May 2023. The missile entered mass production in May 2023 following its second test firing, according to a report by the Defence Turk website.

Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.

Designed for striking deep targets, the missile system can comfortably reach a range of 280 kilometres (170 miles) and has a maximum range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) with a preformed fragmented warhead.

Its hypersonic cruise speed is unaffected by air defence systems, while collateral damage is reduced through its high accuracy, according to Roketsan, which notes that the missile boasts anti-jamming capabilities.

