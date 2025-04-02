WORLD
China concludes military drills, warns Taiwan against 'provocations'
Taiwan condemned the drills, stating they threatened regional peace and stability and responded with its own military exercises.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted live-fire drills in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises around Taiwan. / Reuters
April 2, 2025

The Chinese defence ministry warned Taiwanese authorities that “those who play with fire will inevitably get burned” as it concluded its two-day drills around the island nation, according to state media.

“The more rampant their provocations, the faster their demise,” said the Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang on Wednesday as a warning to Taipei’s leader William Lai Ching-te, adding that “certain countries, if they genuinely wish to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, must strictly adhere to the one-China principle and stop sending the wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Global Times reported.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted live-fire drills in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises around Taiwan.

Codenamed Strait Thunder-2025A, the latest military exercise was conducted a day after China launched large-scale military and coastguard exercises around the island on Tuesday as “a stern warning and a strong deterrent to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence.”

Zhang said the exercises “demonstrate the PLA's strong capability to strike back against ‘Taiwan independence’ provocations and convey its firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council earlier had strongly protested the military drills and said the drills "undermine" the status quo and "threaten regional peace and stability."

"We call on the CCP to stop such provocative actions," said the council, addressing the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

‘Rapid response’

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.​​​​​​​

The exercise reportedly included the deployment of the Shandong aircraft carrier in coordination with Chinese naval and air units. The use of a modular rocket launcher system was also noted to be the highlight of the exercise.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 76 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and drones, as well as 21 navy ships and four Coast Guard vessels, participated in the exercise.

"No matter how the PLA attempts to cloak these actions with exaggerated labels, they cannot justify the inherently provocative nature of such drills," the ministry said on X.

It added that the Taiwanese military "launched the Rapid Response Exercise" in view of the PLA drills. "We will remain on high alert and safeguard our national security."

