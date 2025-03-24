ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
Hate crime: Muslim woman targeted in unprovoked attack at Toronto library
Suspect doused hijab with liquid, tried to light it on fire.
Hate crime: Muslim woman targeted in unprovoked attack at Toronto library
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a press release they are “horrified” by the incident. / TRT Français
March 24, 2025

A suspect is in custody a day after a Muslim woman was attacked in a public library near the Canadian city of Toronto, with the assailant attempting to set the victim’s hijab on fire, according to a police statement Sunday.

“(She) was in the library studying when she was approached by an unknown female,” Durham Regional Police said in a statement. “The female began yelling profanities at the victim and throwing objects at her head.”

“The suspect then tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. The suspect then grabbed a lighter and attempted to light the hijab on fire.”

The victim screamed for help and library security staff intervened. Police said the suspect fled but was arrested a few hours later.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a press release they are “horrified” by the incident.

“It is an outrage that this kind of violence has become a regular occurrence in our community,” said NCCM Chief Executive Officer Stephen Brown. “Incidents of Islamophobia have increased exponentially in recent years.

“It is time for our elected leaders to step up and address this issue collaboratively,” he added.

Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier and library board chair Piyali Correya issued a joint statement on the town’s website.

“To the victim of this terrible act and anyone triggered, hurt, or disheartened by this attack — especially as it occurred during Ramadan, a month of peace and spiritual connection — we are here to support you and to stand up against all forms of hate and intolerance,” it said.

Brown said the NCCM has asked police to treat the incident as a hate crime.

