WORLD
2 min read
Trump's posturing a 'betrayal of over 100 years of efforts': French PM
The US' alliance with itself, its history and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, says Francois Bayrou.
Trump's posturing a 'betrayal of over 100 years of efforts': French PM
French PM Francois Bayrou delivers a speech on the situation in Ukraine and security in Europe at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2025

The French prime minister has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and Canada, saying there is no such law that applies to all.

"The 47th US president's statements about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and even Canada have revealed a stunning reality: There is no longer a law that applies to all," said Francois Bayrou in the French parliament on Monday.

He added that Europeans are unprepared for a world in which "the law is considered negligible".

Bayrou said France and the European continent are facing a "historic situation that, in our opinion, is the most serious, the most destabilised, and the most dangerous of any that our country and our continent have faced since the end of the Second World War".

The US' alliance with itself, its history and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, he said.

"It is the end of the rule of justice and the return of the rule of the strongest. Thus, by the decision of a single individual, who has become a leader of the pack, we see being denied and betrayed over 100 years of efforts to free humanity from its natural inhumanity," he added.

Bayrou also claimed that the argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last Friday had "a will to humiliate" the Ukrainian president.

"A staggering scene, marked by brutality and a will to humiliate, aimed at forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bow to the demands of his aggressors through threats," he said, expressing his "gratitude" to Zelenskyy for not having "yield".

The premier underscored that last Friday night, they witnessed the "rupture of something precious"—the idea of Western identity and unity, which he claimed to have taken for granted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us