WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana Strook, daughter of Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook, says she filed a complaint in Italy against both her parents and one of her brothers for sexually assaulting her.
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook — the minister of settlements — is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Quds News Network
April 9, 2025

The daughter of the Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strook, has accused her parents and one of her brothers of sexually assaulting her.

Shoshana Strook said in a statement that she filed a complaint in Italy, adding that she hopes to get some relief.

"After a long period of doubt, extreme emotional states, and a lot of guilt, I wanted to share that I experienced sexual abuse by both of my parents and one of my brothers," Strook said.

"I'm currently in Italy and recently filed a report with the police."

Strook also said that the memories coming up to her lately are "becoming too overwhelming", recalling one of which she hit three of her younger brothers.

"I hope to find a place where I can get some relief," she said.

Abusive, pro-settler family

Strook didn't reveal which brother sexually assaulted her. However, one of her brothers, Zviki Strook, has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and torturing a Palestinian boy in 2007.

Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Ironically, she relentlessly pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's baseless narrative that Palestinian resistance group Hamas committed sexual assault on October 7, 2023.

In February 2024, she infamously said: "There is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us