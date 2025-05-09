Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to expand cooperation with Türkiye, highlighting its vital strategic role within the NATO alliance.

“Türkiye is an extremely valuable and important NATO partner for us, and I will do everything I can to maintain and further expand this partnership,” Merz told a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels on Friday, following their meeting.

Merz said Türkiye protects an area in NATO territory whose strategic importance is absolutely vital, and noted that they have discussed Ankara's role and contributions during their meeting with Rutte.

The chancellor also announced that he is planning to visit Ankara in the near future, upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation.