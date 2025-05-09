TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates European people on Europe Day
In these difficult times, an inclusive and integrative European Union is in the interest of everyone, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates European people on Europe Day
President Erdogan, in his congratulatory message, stated that Europe Day is a symbol of the political and economic integration process of Europe, which started with the Schuman Declaration in 1950. / AA
May 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the people of Europe on the occasion of May 9 Europe Day.

According to a statement on the social media account of Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, President Erdogan, in his congratulatory message, stated that Europe Day is a symbol of the political and economic integration process of Europe, which started with the Schuman Declaration in 1950.

Emphasising that the EU, the embodiment of European integration, has been facing multidimensional global and regional challenges in recent years, Erdogan said: “The future of the European security architecture is being discussed; the silence on the massacres in Gaza for 19 months and the failure to develop an effective policy to stop Israel's attacks lead to the questioning of the values of the Union.”

Underlining that the EU today needs a visionary and courageous perspective, Erdogan said: "In these difficult times, an inclusive and integrative European Union that is not captive to the interests of its individual members, but focuses on the common interests of the continent, is in the interest of everyone. Our country, which is a candidate for EU membership despite all the obstacles it faces, is also a guarantee for the survival of the Union with its humanitarian, peaceful and constructive policies and fair solutions in crises and conflicts."

"As a matter of fact, recent transatlantic and global developments, which have affected the whole world and caused traditional policies to be reviewed, have once again demonstrated the importance of Türkiye-Union relations,” he said.

“Despite the unfair attitude of some individuals and groups claiming to represent the institutions of the European Union against our country from time to time,” Erdogan said he still believes that the EU “will show the prudence to act with a long-term and strategic perspective on the basis of mutual benefit in the coming period. On this occasion, I congratulate the European people, especially my own citizens, on Europe Day."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us