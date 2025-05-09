WORLD
Ukraine, Hungary expel two diplomats each in spying row
Relations between Kiev and Budapest have become strained in recent years, with Hungary's Orban voicing support for Moscow after it attacked Ukraine in 2022.
Each side accused the other of engaging in espionage. / Photo: Reuters
May 9, 2025

Ukraine and Hungary have expelled two diplomats each in an escalating row sparked by Kiev's detention of two people it alleged were spying for Budapest.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest have become strained in recent years, with Hungary's leader Viktor Orban voicing support for Moscow after it attacked Ukraine in 2022 and Budapest blocking Kiev's efforts to join the European Union.

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Friday it had detained two alleged Hungarian spies it accused of gathering intelligence, including the location of air defence systems, in the western Zakarpattia region bordering Hungary.

"For the first time in Ukraine's history, the Security Service has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was conducting espionage activities to the detriment of our state," the SBU said in a statement, adding that "two agents" had been detained.

The SBU said the suspects were a 40-year-old man and a woman, both ex-soldiers and that they were supervised by a Hungarian intelligence officer.

They both now face up to life in prison, it added.

‘Smear campaign’

Hungary reacted by expelling "two spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest," according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

He slammed Ukraine's investigation as "the latest smear campaign".

"We will not tolerate the constant launching of such smear campaigns against Hungary and the Hungarian people in Ukraine," Szijjarto said in a video posted on Facebook, slamming "growing anti-Hungarian propaganda".

Ukraine responded by expelling two of Hungary's diplomats.

Ukraine's security service alleged the man it suspected of spying had received cash from a Hungarian officer and tried to recruit at least two people as informants.

Apart from gathering information about the military, the agents also had to study "the socio-political views of local residents, in particular, scenarios of their behaviour if Hungarian troops entered the region", the secret service added.

According to the last official census in 2001, around 150,000 ethnic Hungarians lived in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region.

Hungary warns EU sanctions at risk over Ukraine gas blockade

Budapest puts pressure on the EU to restore Russian gas transit through Ukraine warning that without action it will veto the next round of sanctions on Russia.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
