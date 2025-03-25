WORLD
Myanmar's junta bombs medical clinic, killing 11
The strike killed the clinic’s head doctor, his pregnant wife and child, a family of three, an elderly woman and her grandchild, and several members of the clinic’s staff.
The incident took place around 0210GMT on Saturday in Gangaw Township. / AP
March 25, 2025

Myanmar’s junta bombed a medical clinic in the Magway region over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, including a doctor and his family, the Myanmar Now daily newsletter has reported.

The incident took place around 0210GMT on Saturday in Gangaw Township, the report said on Monday.

The attack targeted Hnan Khar, a village located about 57.9 kilometres (36 miles) north of Gangaw.

The clinic, located in the heart of the village, had just opened for the day, according to a source cited by Myanmar Now.

“The entire home housing the clinic was obliterated in the explosion. There were body parts scattered all over the place. A neighbouring house was also reduced to ashes,” said a man who witnessed the attack.

The strike killed the clinic’s head doctor, his pregnant wife and child, a family of three, an elderly woman and her grandchild, and several members of the clinic’s staff.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a 2021 coup, which has plunged the country into a fractious civil war.

More than 3.5 million citizens are currently displaced, and half of the population lives in poverty.

