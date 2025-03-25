WORLD
2 min read
Mike Waltz's future uncertain after US war plans leak
White House officials weigh response to the situation of Mike Waltz after a reporter was invited to a secret chat on US plans to attack Yemen's Houthis.
Mike Waltz's future uncertain after US war plans leak
“As President Trump said, the attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective. President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. / Reuters
March 25, 2025

The future of the US national security adviser is in doubt after the accidental inclusion of a journalist in secret war plan discussions spurred high-level discussions within the White House about his possible removal, Politico reported.

Mike Waltz mistakenly disclosed classified plans to attack Yemen’s Houthis by adding The Atlantic magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat with top officials using the commercially available Signal app, according to the journalist’s report and as confirmed by the White House.

A senior administration official told Politico on Monday that multiple discussions are underway on how to handle the situation.

“Half of them saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” the official said, adding that two senior White House aides have suggested Waltz should resign to avoid putting the president in a "bad position."

“It was reckless not to check who was on the thread. It was reckless to be having that conversation on Signal. You can’t have recklessness as the national security adviser,” the official added.

Jeopardising national security

A source familiar with the situation said US President Donald Trump has spoken to Waltz about the issue and that the White House continues to back him.

Two officials told Politico that while Trump might hold Waltz responsible for jeopardising US national security, he could also be frustrated with Vice President JD Vance for diverging from the administration’s foreign policy or with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for allegedly sharing sensitive details in the chat. Vance and Hegseth were also part of the Signal chat.

“As President Trump said, the attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective. President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The clumsy handling of the secret war plans has also drawn fire from Democrats, some of whom quoted Trump and figures who were in the chat as saying that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should have been fired for her mishandling of government emails.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us