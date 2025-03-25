Talks between Russia and the United States were challenging but useful and the United Nations and other countries will be involved in additional discussions, a member of the Russian delegation has told the TASS news agency.

"Everything was discussed - there was an intense, challenging dialogue, but it was very useful for us and for the Americans," Russian Senator Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying. "Many problems were discussed."

Karasin, a former diplomat, said that talks would continue and that the United Nations and other - unidentified countries - would be involved in them.

"We will continue to do this, involving the international community, first of all, the United Nations and individual countries," he said.

"In general, the impression was of a constructive dialogue, which is needed and necessary. The Americans are also interested in this," Karasin said.

He spoke a day after the US and Russian teams held 12 hours of talks in a luxury hotel in Saudi Arabia on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Following this talk, Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

‘Pan-Eurasian’ platform

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the other hand, has called for the creation of a "pan-Eurasian" platform, enabling all countries across the continent to convene and address shared challenges and opportunities for collaboration.

At a meeting hosted by the Gorchakov Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov emphasised that unlike Africa and Latin America, Eurasia lacks a unified continental organisation or forum where all Eurasian nations without exclusion can meet regularly.

The minister encouraged experts from the Gorchakov Diplomacy Fund to explore the feasibility of establishing such a platform.

In addressing the current global landscape, Lavrov identified the emergence of a "fairer multipolar world order" as a key trend, adding that new global powerhouses beyond the Western sphere continue to strengthen, highlighting China and India as notable examples.

Lavrov criticised the West's resistance to these objective geopolitical shifts, describing it as going into a defensive posture whenever efforts toward democratising international relations arise.

Turning to Russia’s foreign policy, Lavrov highlighted its proactive expansion of partnerships with various nations, including China, India, Iran, North Korea, and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as countries across Africa.

He also mentioned the maintenance of robust political dialogues, including at the highest levels, with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS economic bloc, along with countries such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Lavrov concluded by asserting Russia's commitment to fostering an impartial global perception, saying: "I disfavour claims about promoting a 'positive image' of Russia. We don’t seek additional advantages - we simply require objective recognition."