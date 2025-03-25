WORLD
3 min read
US-Russia talks on Ukraine 'useful,' UN to join future discussions: Russian negotiator
Russia and the US held 'challenging but productive' talks on Ukraine, Russian officials say, adding that future discussions will include the UN and other nations as Ukrainian and US delegations continue negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
US-Russia talks on Ukraine 'useful,' UN to join future discussions: Russian negotiator
"We will continue to do this, involving the international community, first of all, the United Nations and individual countries," a Russian negotiator says. / AP
March 25, 2025

Talks between Russia and the United States were challenging but useful and the United Nations and other countries will be involved in additional discussions, a member of the Russian delegation has told the TASS news agency.

"Everything was discussed - there was an intense, challenging dialogue, but it was very useful for us and for the Americans," Russian Senator Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying. "Many problems were discussed."

Karasin, a former diplomat, said that talks would continue and that the United Nations and other - unidentified countries - would be involved in them.

"We will continue to do this, involving the international community, first of all, the United Nations and individual countries," he said.

"In general, the impression was of a constructive dialogue, which is needed and necessary. The Americans are also interested in this," Karasin said.

He spoke a day after the US and Russian teams held 12 hours of talks in a luxury hotel in Saudi Arabia on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Following this talk, Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

TRT Global - US envoy Witkoff optimistic on Ukraine talks, says Putin 'wants peace'

TRT Global - A US delegation is set to hold talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia later on Sunday about a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, followed by US-Russian talks on Monday, also in Saudi Arabia.

🔗

‘Pan-Eurasian’ platform

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the other hand, has called for the creation of a "pan-Eurasian" platform, enabling all countries across the continent to convene and address shared challenges and opportunities for collaboration.

At a meeting hosted by the Gorchakov Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov emphasised that unlike Africa and Latin America, Eurasia lacks a unified continental organisation or forum where all Eurasian nations without exclusion can meet regularly.

The minister encouraged experts from the Gorchakov Diplomacy Fund to explore the feasibility of establishing such a platform.

In addressing the current global landscape, Lavrov identified the emergence of a "fairer multipolar world order" as a key trend, adding that new global powerhouses beyond the Western sphere continue to strengthen, highlighting China and India as notable examples.

Lavrov criticised the West's resistance to these objective geopolitical shifts, describing it as going into a defensive posture whenever efforts toward democratising international relations arise.

Turning to Russia’s foreign policy, Lavrov highlighted its proactive expansion of partnerships with various nations, including China, India, Iran, North Korea, and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as countries across Africa.

He also mentioned the maintenance of robust political dialogues, including at the highest levels, with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS economic bloc, along with countries such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Lavrov concluded by asserting Russia's commitment to fostering an impartial global perception, saying: "I disfavour claims about promoting a 'positive image' of Russia. We don’t seek additional advantages - we simply require objective recognition."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us