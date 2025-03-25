WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
1,516 pages of genocide: The names of 50,000+ killed by Israel in Gaza
Child deaths account for 31% of those confirmed killed.
1,516 pages of genocide: The names of 50,000+ killed by Israel in Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Abdusselam Ondin / TRT World
March 25, 2025

The Gaza Health Ministry has released a 1,516-page document naming over 50,000 Palestinians confirmed killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025.

Among them are over 15,600 children listed across 474 pages, with the first 27 pages devoted to infants killed before their first birthday.

Between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025, Israel killed 15,613 children and injured 33,900.

Here’s a look at the number of children killed by age group:

876 children or 5.7% of children killed were less than one year old. 4,110, or 26.3%, were 1-5 years old. 5,745, or 36.8%, were between the ages 6-12. Lastly, 4,882, or 31.2%, were 13-<18 years old. 274 babies were born and killed during Israel’s war on Gaza.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us