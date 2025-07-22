Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and the progress on Türkiye's Eurofighter jet procurement deal, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The two leaders on Tuesday reviewed progress on Türkiye’s planned procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, a move that Ankara says would enhance NATO’s collective defence and bilateral cooperation with London.

The aircraft, jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, has been the subject of months-long negotiations, with the UK supporting the sale but facing resistance from Germany.

Related TRT Global - Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signalled a potential breakthrough, raising hopes that Berlin may soon drop its objections to the deal.

The Turkish side also expressed optimism that efforts to modernise the Türkiye–UK Free Trade Agreement would yield results by the end of the year.

Gazza discussed

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdogan warned that the humanitarian crisis is worsening and that deaths from starvation are continuing.

He called for the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.