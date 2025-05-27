Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and advancing long-term regional stability.

“As Türkiye and Russia, we will continue to work together to ensure that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria is protected,” Fidan said at a joint press conference on Tuesday following high-level talks in Moscow.

“We will intensify our efforts, making sure that the Syrian people achieve prosperity and stability.”

The two top diplomats also signalled renewed willingness to resume direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine — with both endorsing Türkiye’s role as a trusted mediator.

“We can once again appeal to our Turkish friends for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine,” Lavrov said, describing Istanbul as a “promising venue” for future dialogue.

Türkiye facilitated the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul on May 16, where the two sides agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side and to continue negotiations for a truce.

“Ending this war permanently is our shared goal”

The two foreign ministers met on the second day of Fidan's working visit to Moscow where he previously met with Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, leader of the Russian delegation at the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on May 16, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fidan once again expressed Türkiye’s readiness for hosting future negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the process.

Fidan echoed Lavrov’s readiness for future Russia-Ukraine peace talks, emphasising Türkiye’s geographical and political stake in ending the war.

“We live in the same geography… Ending this war permanently is our shared goal, and Türkiye will continue to support efforts toward that end,” Lavrov said.

On the crisis in Gaza, Fidan issued a sharp warning over the consequences of continued violence.

“The genocide in Gaza must stop at once,” he said. “Otherwise, a chaos that can engulf Israel will be unstoppable.”

Lavrov affirmed Russia’s alignment with Türkiye on the Palestinian issue. “We have common views with Türkiye on Palestine. What is happening in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable,” he said.

