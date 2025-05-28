WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US-Israeli controversial Gaza aid model 'undignified, distraction from atrocities': UNRWA
The new controversial US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations at an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza on Tuesday.
US-Israeli controversial Gaza aid model 'undignified, distraction from atrocities': UNRWA
Chaotic scenes ensued as thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centre in Rafah. / AP
May 28, 2025

The new US-Israeli controversial aid distribution model in Gaza is a waste of resources and a distraction from "atrocities", the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini has said.

"I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities. We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose," Lazzarini said in Japan on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian community in Gaza, including UNRWA, is ready. We have the experience and expertise to reach people in need," he said.

"Meanwhile, the clock is ticking towards famine, so humanitarian (work) must be allowed to do its life-saving work now," he added.

The new controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations at an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Chaotic scenes ensued as thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centre in Rafah.

‘The shocking images’

The incident came days after the partial easing of a total aid blockade on the territory that Israel imposed on March 2, leading to severe shortages of food and medicine.

"We have seen yesterday the shocking images of hungry people pushing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, undignified and unsafe," Lazzarini said in Tokyo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later acknowledged a "loss of control momentarily" at the centre, but a senior military official claimed the distribution was nonetheless "a success".

The United States announced the new model in early May, criticised by other aid groups."

GHF has also faced accusations of helping Israel fulfil its military objectives while excluding Palestinians, bypassing the UN system, and failing to adhere to humanitarian principles.

"The model of aid distribution proposed by Israel does not align with core humanitarian principle. It will deprive a large part of Gaza, the highly vulnerable people, of desperately needed assistance," Lazzarini said on Wednesday.

TRT Global - 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians

Human rights groups say the new mechanism sidesteps international humanitarian norms and gives Israel more control over who lives and who starves.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us