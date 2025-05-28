TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents inaugurate Lachin International Airport
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev inaugurate Lachin Airport ahead of Independence Day celebrations and Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan summit.
Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents inaugurate Lachin International Airport
The visit also includes the inauguration ceremony of the Lachin International Airport and participation in cultural celebrations for Independence Day. / AA
May 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have jointly inaugurated Lachin International Airport.

“First and foremost, Lachin's acquisition of such a magnificent airport as the third airport in the region has elevated Azerbaijan to a much stronger position,” Erdogan said after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

“After Fuzuli, Lachin and the ceremonies to be held here will hopefully enable Azerbaijan to look toward a broader horizon,” he added.

“With the liberation of Azerbaijani lands that were under occupation for 30 years, we now hope for the region to become a centre of stability, prosperity, and development,” Erdogan said.

He said the developments in the region show the importance of solidarity between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Erdogan arrived in Lachin on Wednesday to participate in Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrations and attend the opening of the Lachin International Airport.

During his visit, Erdogan also took part in the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral Summit, alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye desires a permanent peace between Pakistan and India, and is ready to contribute to this goal in every possible way.

“We see development of solidarity, joint action capacity between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the face of difficulties as a necessity, not choice,” added the Turkish president.

Third airport in liberated territories

The newly-inaugurated Lachin International Airport has a 3,000-metre-long, 60-metre-wide runway and a terminal that can handle 200 passengers per hour. It is located 30 kilometres from Lachin city center, 70 kilometres from Shusha, and 60 kilometres from Kalbajar.

It is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in territories liberated during a 44-day war in Karabakh in the fall of 2020.

With the decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on May 26, Lachin Airport was granted the status of an international airport.

Earlier, the Fuzuli International Airport, the first airport built in the regions liberated by Azerbaijan, was opened on October 26, 2021 with the participation of Erdogan and Aliyev.

The two leaders also inaugurated the Zangilan International Airport on October 20, 2022.

TRT Global - Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit

At the historic summit, Türkiye reaffirmed its central role in the Turkic world while navigating complex geopolitical currents, experts say.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us