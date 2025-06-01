AFRICA
1 min read
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria for deadly floods
The death toll in Nigeria has climbed to 151 deaths, with over 3,018 people displaced, authorities say.
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria for deadly floods
Death toll in Nigeria floods rises to 151 / Reuters
June 1, 2025

Türkiye has extended condolences to the victims of deadly floods in Nigeria's Niger State.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger state, Nigeria," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria," it added.

The death toll from severe flooding in Mokwa, in north-central Niger State, has climbed to more than 150, according to an update from authorities.

"The current death toll is 151," Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said following torrential rains that struck late Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

He said a total of "3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away."

The downpour caused widespread destruction, washing away homes and infrastructure, including roads and two bridges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us