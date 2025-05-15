POLITICS
3 min read
Putin gathers top officials ahead of Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Kremlin confirms high-level preparation as Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiation table in Türkiye.
Putin gathers top officials ahead of Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Russian President Putin chaired a strategic meeting on Wednesday night involving key figures from Russia’s security and diplomatic establishment. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 15, 2025

As diplomatic efforts intensify to bring an end to the years-long war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a high-level meeting with his foreign and defence ministers ahead of peace talks scheduled in Istanbul on Thursday.

The talks, which mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in nearly two years, are set to take place in Türkiye under Ankara’s mediation. They come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity, with both NATO and US officials pointing to Türkiye’s unique position as a trusted and neutral venue for dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday told reporters that President Putin chaired a strategic meeting on Wednesday night involving key figures from Russia’s security and diplomatic establishment.

“Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said in Moscow.

The gathering included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, newly appointed Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, along with the heads of Russia’s intelligence and internal security agencies.

The meeting reflected the gravity Moscow attaches to the negotiations, which observers say could determine the next phase of the war or a potential diplomatic off-ramp.

Composition of Russian delegation revealed

According to an official decree, the Russian delegation to the Istanbul talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Other members include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) head Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The delegation will be supported by a group of technical and legal experts.

The composition reflects a cross-section of Russia’s military, diplomatic, and intelligence leadership, suggesting Moscow is prepared to engage in serious and possibly wide-ranging discussions.

Türkiye’s role reaffirmed as diplomatic hub

The decision to hold the talks in Istanbul underscores Türkiye’s growing role as a diplomatic power broker. Ankara previously hosted Russian and Ukrainian delegations in March 2022, where a draft agreement was tentatively reached before the process stalled.

At the time, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed Kyiv withdrew from the talks following a visit from then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who reportedly discouraged any premature agreement with Moscow. The renewed talks now offer a second chance for diplomacy under changed regional and global circumstances.

While Ukraine has not yet officially confirmed the final composition of its delegation, sources close to the matter say President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the talks and discussions will begin under international observation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also endorsed the initiative, saying Washington supports “any mechanism that results in a just peace.”

With NATO foreign ministers gathered simultaneously in Antalya, the diplomatic spotlight remains firmly on Türkiye — a country balancing its alliance commitments with a proven capacity to speak to all sides.

As the delegations convene in Istanbul, the world watches to see if this renewed effort can bring an end to one of the most dangerous conflicts of the 21st century.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us