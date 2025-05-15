As diplomatic efforts intensify to bring an end to the years-long war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a high-level meeting with his foreign and defence ministers ahead of peace talks scheduled in Istanbul on Thursday.

The talks, which mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in nearly two years, are set to take place in Türkiye under Ankara’s mediation. They come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity, with both NATO and US officials pointing to Türkiye’s unique position as a trusted and neutral venue for dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday told reporters that President Putin chaired a strategic meeting on Wednesday night involving key figures from Russia’s security and diplomatic establishment.

“Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said in Moscow.

The gathering included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, newly appointed Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, along with the heads of Russia’s intelligence and internal security agencies.

The meeting reflected the gravity Moscow attaches to the negotiations, which observers say could determine the next phase of the war or a potential diplomatic off-ramp.

Composition of Russian delegation revealed

According to an official decree, the Russian delegation to the Istanbul talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Other members include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) head Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The delegation will be supported by a group of technical and legal experts.

The composition reflects a cross-section of Russia’s military, diplomatic, and intelligence leadership, suggesting Moscow is prepared to engage in serious and possibly wide-ranging discussions.

Türkiye’s role reaffirmed as diplomatic hub

The decision to hold the talks in Istanbul underscores Türkiye’s growing role as a diplomatic power broker. Ankara previously hosted Russian and Ukrainian delegations in March 2022, where a draft agreement was tentatively reached before the process stalled.

At the time, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed Kyiv withdrew from the talks following a visit from then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who reportedly discouraged any premature agreement with Moscow. The renewed talks now offer a second chance for diplomacy under changed regional and global circumstances.

While Ukraine has not yet officially confirmed the final composition of its delegation, sources close to the matter say President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the talks and discussions will begin under international observation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also endorsed the initiative, saying Washington supports “any mechanism that results in a just peace.”

With NATO foreign ministers gathered simultaneously in Antalya, the diplomatic spotlight remains firmly on Türkiye — a country balancing its alliance commitments with a proven capacity to speak to all sides.

As the delegations convene in Istanbul, the world watches to see if this renewed effort can bring an end to one of the most dangerous conflicts of the 21st century.