At least 94 Palestinians have been killed as Israeli warplanes struck several homes and tents for displaced people across war-devastated Gaza, the civil defence agency said.

In a statement Thursday, civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said an entire family was wiped out after an Israeli strike on their home in the northern town of Jabalia.

A medical source said that a series of Israeli strikes around dawn on homes and tents in the southern city of Khan Younis left 36 people dead and more than 60 injured, including women and children.

Medics retrieved 30 more bodies from the rubble of homes that were targeted last night, as rescue efforts are still ongoing to search for survivors.

Five more people were killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, Jabalia, and Khan Younis, another medical source said.

One more Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in Israeli strikes in the Khuzaa town of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery shelling also took the lives of three Palestinians in the northern town of Beit Lahia, medics said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said five people were also killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in Jabalia.

Israeli fighter jets launched several strikes on homes in the Tal al-Zaatar neighbourhood of Jabalia, injuring 18 Palestinians, according to a medical source.

The Israeli army also shelled the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, causing material damage, but there were no reports yet of casualties, witnesses said.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.