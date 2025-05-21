WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
'A million AIPAC money to kill Palestinian babies': Protesters disrupt Rubio's testimony
Security removes pro-Palestine protesters from US Congress while Democratic Madeleine Dean, questioning Marco Rubio about Gaza genocide, remarks: "Innocent children are dying."
'A million AIPAC money to kill Palestinian babies': Protesters disrupt Rubio's testimony
Rubio testifies at a House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington, DC. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

​​​​​​Protesters have again interrupted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's testimony before Congress, denouncing his support for Israel amid its brutal genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Palestinian American activist Sumer Mobarak on Wednesday shouted at Rubio as he was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the State Department’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026.

"Marco Rubio has taken over a million AIPAC money to kill Palestinian babies," she yelled, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pro-Israel lobbying group, before being arrested by security officers.

A second protester stood up moments later to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s Gaza policy, though his words were inaudible.

As security removed the protester, Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, who questioned Rubio about Gaza, remarked: "Innocent children are dying."

Outside the hearing room, a group of demonstrators chanted: "Rubio lies, people die," while holding signs criticising US military support for Israel.

TRT Global - Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general

Yair Golan says a sane country doesn't target civilians, murder infants for sport, or aim to expel Indigenous populations.

🔗

Israel's weaponisation of food

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

On Monday, it allowed a limited amount of aid into the enclave, which UN officials described as "a drop in the ocean."

Rubio, who faced Gaza war protests on Tuesday as well, said that the US expects humanitarian aid flows into Gaza to increase "over the next few days and weeks," and that Washington has been engaging with Israeli officials to press for the resumption of aid deliveries.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher has warned that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within two days without immediate access to food and medical care.

On Tuesday, an ex-Israeli military general accused Israel's extremist government of "killing babies as a pastime" in Gaza.

TRT Global - 'Stop the genocide' — Rubio faces protests over US role in Israel's carnage in Gaza

Protesters disrupt US Secretary of State's Senate hearing, objecting to Washington's steadfast support for Israel's carnage in Gaza, where Tel Aviv has weaponised food aid as a tool to punish genocide-hit Palestinians.

🔗

US 'complicity'

The Israeli army has pursued a genocide against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 64,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, rejecting international demands for a ceasefire. The dead include some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.

Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's war in Gaza and neighbouring countries.

Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us