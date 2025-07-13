WORLD
2 min read
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Russia's foreign affairs ministry described reports claiming that President Vladimir Putin had encouraged his Iranian ally to accept a "zero enrichment" agreement on its nuclear programme as "defamation".
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Moscow has defended Tehran's right to use nuclear technology for civilian purposes. / AA
July 13, 2025

US news outlet Axios reported on Saturday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, that Putin had "encouraged" Iran to accept a deal with the United States that would prevent the Islamic republic from enriching uranium.

The article "appears to be a new political defamation campaign aimed at exacerbating tensions around Iran's nuclear program", the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said on Sunday.

"Invariably and repeatedly, we have emphasised the necessity of resolving the crisis concerning Iran's nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means, and expressed our willingness to help find mutually acceptable solutions," the statement read.

Tehran is suspected by Western countries and Israel of seeking to develop an atomic bomb, which it denies, defending its "non-negotiable" right to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Moscow has a cordial relationship with Iran's clerical leadership and provides crucial backing for Tehran but did not swing forcefully behind its partner even after the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign in June.

Publicly, Moscow has defended Tehran's right to use nuclear technology for civilian purposes but in recent months, Putin has also drawn closer to US President Donald Trump.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, triggering a 12-day war.

The conflict halted negotiations initiated in April between Tehran and Washington to frame Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against Iran.

On June 22, the United States bombed the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow, south of Tehran, and nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.

The exact extent of the damage is not known.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us