A Palestinian-American citizen was killed by Israeli settlers during an attack in the occupied West Bank, according to the victim’s family and reports.

Sayfollah Musallet, 23, was visiting relatives in the village of al-Mazraa ash-Sharqiya when he was beaten unconscious near the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

His family said settlers prevented ambulances from reaching him for hours.

By the time he arrived at a hospital, he had died from his injuries.

"He was injured and remained so for four hours. The army prevented us from reaching him and did not allow us to take him away," said Abdul Samad Abdul Aziz, a resident of Musallet’s hometown, according to Times of Israel.

A second man, Mohammad Rizq Hussein al Shalabi, was also killed in the same attack.

He was reportedly shot and left bleeding at the scene, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident, which took place during what it described as a "violent confrontation" involving arson, property damage, and physical clashes.

No arrests have been announced.

Loved one

The US State Department confirmed it was aware of reports of a US citizen killed in the occupied West Bank, saying: "We have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," but declined further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy, according to Zeteo.

Musallet, born in Florida and raised in Port Charlotte, had been visiting Palestine since June.

He was remembered by relatives as a "sweet, gentle" person who helped run the family’s ice cream shop in the US.

"Everyone loved him," said his cousin, Fatmah Muhammad.

Footage from the aftermath showed his body being carried through the streets, wrapped in a Palestinian flag and surrounded by mourners.

Massive attacks

Local sources said Illegal Zionist settlers attacked Palestinians protesting the construction of a new outpost near Sinjil.

Palestinian media reported that settlers smashed the windows of an ambulance at the scene.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recorded over 2,000 settler attacks against Palestinians and their property since January 2024.

More than 350 Palestinians have been wounded this year alone in such incidents.

Musallet is the seventh American reportedly killed in the region since October 7, 2023 — six of them by Israeli forces.

According to the Palestinian Authority, over 950 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank during that time.