Türkiye is closely tracking the ongoing process of integrating the US-backed Syrian YPG-dominated SDF into the Syrian army under a deal signed earlier this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ankara on Thursday, the ministry’s spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the integration process is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025 under the terms of a March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF.

“The integration of the group into the Syrian army is expected to be completed by year’s end. We are closely following developments on the ground,” Akturk told reporters.