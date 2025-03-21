WAR ON GAZA
Only 'six or so' days of flour remain in Gaza: UNRWA
"We can stretch that by giving people less. But, we're talking days now rather than weeks", an official says.
The situation in Gaza "gravely concerning" as the besieged enclave woke up from the fourth night of bombardment since the ceasefire broke down on Monday nigh. / AA
March 21, 2025

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), one of the largest food providers, has said that only "six or so" days of flour remain for distribution in Gaza as no new aid has entered for 19 days.

"We can stretch that by giving people less," Sam Rose from UNRWA told a UN briefing in Geneva on Friday. "But we're talking days now rather than weeks."

Rose stressed that it is "the longest period" of no supplies that have entered Gaza since October 2023.

He called the situation in Gaza "gravely concerning" as the besieged enclave woke up from the fourth night of bombardment since the ceasefire broke down on Monday night, which killed more than 700 Palestinians, including 200 women and children.

He also said that the agency estimates around 70,000 people are on the move and many more are affected by Israel's recent evacuation orders.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

TRT Global - Life crumbles as Gaza steps into famine amid Israeli blockade

TRT Global - “The Palestinians are living an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to Israel’s closure of crossings and the blocking of the entry of humanitarian aid,” an official says.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
