WORLD
2 min read
Houthis struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport: Military spokesman
The group says they fired the ballistic missile as part of what they call a growing aerial blockade.
Houthis struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport: Military spokesman
Israeli police officers investigate a crater at the site of a missile attack, launched from Yemen, near Ben Gurion Airport on May 4, 2025. / Reuters
July 10, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group said it targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile in a “qualitative military operation” on July 10, triggering air raid sirens in some parts of the country as confirmed by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the missile had hit its target, causing air raid sirens to “sound in more than 300 towns and cities, sending millions of Zionists (Israelis) rushing to shelters, and halting air traffic at the airport.”

“With reliance on God, (the armed forces) are working to expand their supportive military operations with missile strikes on military and strategic targets in occupied Palestine, as well as continuing the naval blockade. These operations will persist until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted,” he added.

However, as in previous parallel incidents, the Israeli military countered the claim, saying the missile was intercepted.

Houthis said in May they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel, firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

On July 9, they sank the Greek bulk carrier Eternity C and said some crew members remain missing. It was the second Greek vessel sunk this week. Maritime security sources believe the group is holding six seafarers from the ship.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 57,700 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us