Palestinians show no fear and perform Eid al-Adha prayer as Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave continues.
Palestinians welcome Eid al-Adha with grief as Israeli carnage continues / AA
9 hours ago

Helpless, besieged Palestinians have performed the Eid al-Adha prayer among the ruins of Gaza caused by Israel's 18-month-long relentless carnage.

Palestinians in the blockaded enclave welcomed the Muslim holy festival with grief as Israel continued to strike Gaza, killing at least 33 civilians.

But Palestinians in Gaza, known for their strong faith, showed no fear and performed Eid prayer in large groups across the enclave.

Palestinians perform the Eid al-Adha prayer around the ruins of the Yaffa Mosque.

Eid al-Adha is being marked with sorrow in Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade and attacks.

Israel killed at least 33 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha.

Israel destroyed around 80 percent of mosques in Gaza.

A Palestinian man and a kid prepare to join Eid prayer in Gaza.

Palestinians gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in a tent erected next to the Great Omari Mosque.

The Great Omari Mosque was severely damaged in a recent Israeli air strike.

Eid al-Adha coincide with the 610th day of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
