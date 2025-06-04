Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said a fresh round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected, as both sides increasingly acknowledge the need for dialogue.

In an interview with TRT Haber on Tuesday, Fidan emphasised that the war, which is now entering its fourth year, is not just between two nations, but has evolved into a global conflict due to international involvement.

Reiterating Türkiye's consistent opposition to war, he highlighted the immense human and economic toll, with over a million people killed or wounded and major cities destroyed.

Fidan highlighted Ankara’s peace efforts, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Istanbul talks in 2022, and multiple prisoner exchanges.

He noted that ceasefire momentum had grown during the Trump administration, and he recalled his own high-level visits to Moscow and Kiev.

Fidan added that the June 2 meeting was held in a positive spirit, resulting in an agreement on a new prisoner exchange involving over 1,000 people.

Türkiye’s efforts for permanent peace

Documents outlining ceasefire conditions were presented by both Russia and Ukraine, and the parties exchanged views on a potential leaders’ summit, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconvene for a next round of talks.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” he said.

Fidan noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s willingness to host a potential leaders’ meeting, emphasising that Erdogan is the only leader trusted by all three sides.

“A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability, and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” he added.

Fidan also said that a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders will become inevitable if progress is made in future talks.

He said US aid to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden is ongoing but expected to end in a few months, after which US President Donald Trump’s decisions could alter the conflict’s dynamics.

Fight against terrorism in Syria

Fidan also addressed the newly established mechanism for combatting the Daesh terror group involving Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

He said that a few weeks ago, the Jordanian and Syrian foreign ministers were hosted in Ankara, during which a foundational decision was made to activate an intelligence and operations cell through military and intelligence delegations.

“Teams composed of members from Jordan, Syria and Türkiye have now activated the Counter-Daesh Coordination Cell. This is a significant step for regional security,” he added.

Fidan said there has been little visible progress following a March 10 integration deal between the Syrian government and the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which operates under the name SDF in Syria, but noted that significant developments are taking place behind the scenes.

He also said the US involvement in Syria, institutional developments on the ground, and Türkiye’s ongoing efforts are increasingly aligning.

“We are moving toward a framework in which Damascus, Ankara and Washington can coordinate more closely to address this threat effectively,” he added.