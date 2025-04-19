The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a leading Muslim organisation in India, organised a huge protest in a southern Indian city against recent changes to legislation governing Islamic charitable endowments.

A large group gathered in Hyderabad on Saturday to protest the changes. Dozens of petitions have also been filed with the Supreme Court.

Indian parliamentarian and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, said the protest was "a great show of unity against the Waqf Amendment Act."

"This law must go because it is against the Constitution's spirit. Grateful for the participation of heads of many organisations," he wrote on X.

Owaisi said in his address to protesters that until the law is withdrawn, there will be peaceful protests across the country.

'Unjust' law

Parliament recently passed controversial changes to waqf legislation, triggering protests in several parts of the country and a legal battle to overturn the "unjust legislation."

The government this week assured the country's top court that non-Muslims will not be part of Waqf boards until the next hearing in the Supreme Court in May.

The controversial bill passed both houses of the parliament despite sharp resistance from opposition parties and Muslim groups. Protests have taken place in several areas against the changes.

At least three people were killed after violence erupted in West Bengal state because of the change to the waqf laws.