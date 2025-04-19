WORLD
Muslim professionals puncture PM Modi's 'puncture' jibe
Known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, Prime Minister Modi has often received flak from the country’s opposition and Muslim leaders.
April 19, 2025

India’s PM Narendra Modi, during a rally in the state of Haryana, took a jibe at Muslims of the country while defending the controversial amendments to the Waqf properties act.

The Hindu right-wing leader strangely suggested last week that Muslim men were pushed into cycle puncture repair jobs because of the misuse of Waqf properties.

The Hindu right-wing in India on social media has often resorted to hate campaigns against the country’s Muslims, labelling them as ”illiterate, doing odd jobs and terrorists”.

But this time, the Muslims seem to have taken to social media and responded to Modi’s demeaning trope of ‘puncture repair’.

A Muslim physics professor took to X and shared a photo of himself solving a complex equation while sarcastically writing that he was looking for punctures in the classroom board and it was Waqf’s mistake that he was doing what he was doing.

A Muslim engineer, while sharing a photo of himself working on a computer, sarcastically wrote that he was fixing punctures. While another Muslim graduate shared a convocation picture of the prestigious and top engineering institute in India, again describing the picture sarcastically as a puncture job.

A doctor from a prestigious hospital shared a caption of a surgical procedure, again writing a caption that he was fixing punctures. Similar posts were shared by a Muslim historian, an archaeologist, entrepreneurs and many other educated professionals.

The Telegraph reported that without slogans or speeches, they chose to show their reality as doctors, consultants, engineers and teachers by adding a dose of irony to their posts.

