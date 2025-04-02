AFRICA
Tiffany Trump's father-in-law appointed senior advisor for Africa
Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders, set to visit Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.
Massad Boulos is the father of Michael Boulos (left) standing next to spouse, Tiffany Trump, in this picture taken on the US election night, November 5, 2024. / AFP
April 2, 2025

The father-in-law of presidential daughter Tiffany Trump has been appointed senior advisor for Africa amid talks of a mineral deal between the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

Besides this new role, Massad Boulos remains the senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos, alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders, will embark Thursday on a visit to Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda.

During their visit, they will engage with heads of state and business leaders to further efforts for a “durable peace” in conflict-hit eastern Congo and to encourage US private sector involvement in the region.

Congo mineral deal

This appointment follows reports that Trump may appoint his in-law to a critical role in the region as Congo eyes a Ukraine-style mineral deal with the US.

Congo is known for being rich in critical minerals.

Since January, eastern Congo has been grappling with a security and humanitarian crisis following a fresh offensive by the M23 rebel group. The rebels have seized significant territory in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

In less than three months, the number of Congolese fleeing the conflict to neighboring countries has surged to over 100,000, according to the UN.

Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

Earlier, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame called for a ceasefire during surprise talks mediated by Qatar's emir in Doha.

The M23 rebel group said it would withdraw from Walikale, a major mining town, and nearby areas in North Kivu to support peace efforts. However, local reports indicated the rebels were still present there.

According to reports, the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group are expected to hold their first direct talks on April 9.

