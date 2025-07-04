TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for key regional economic summit
The Turkish president is attending the 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to regional economic and political cooperation.
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for key regional economic summit
The summit is being held in the Karabakh region, while Erdogan first landed in Fuzuli before traveling to the host city.(Photo: AA) / AA
July 4, 2025

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a key regional forum aimed at enhancing economic ties among member states.

The summit is being held in the city of Khankendi, located in the Karabakh region.

Erdogan on Friday first landed in Fuzuli before travelling to the host city.

He is accompanied by several high-level Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Göktas.

Erdogan is expected to deliver a speech at the summit, where leaders from the 10-member ECO bloc will discuss strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and other key sectors.

RELATEDTRT Global - Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan

A strategic platform

The ECO, founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan, has grown into a broader regional organisation with Central Asian and South Caucasus countries joining after the Soviet Union's collapse.

Its summits serve as a platform to promote economic integration, regional connectivity, and political dialogue.

This year’s meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical focus on the South Caucasus, particularly following Azerbaijan’s full restoration of control over Karabakh last year after decades of conflict with Armenia.

Türkiye, a close ally of Azerbaijan, has supported Baku in its post-conflict development efforts and in expanding transport corridors that link Asia and Europe, including via the Middle Corridor project.

Erdogan’s participation underscores Ankara’s continued commitment to regional cooperation and its deepening strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

RELATEDTRT Global - Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us