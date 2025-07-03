AFRICA
Zambia declares an end of cholera outbreak
Zambia has declared an end to a cholera outbreak after five consecutive weeks without recording a new case.
The last time Zambia recorded new cholera infection was on May 13, 2025. / WHO
July 3, 2025

Zambia declared an end to a cholera outbreak on Thursday, after five consecutive weeks without recording a new case.

Health Minister Elijah Muchima applauded health care workers, rapid response teams and communities for their vigilance in efforts that exceed the international threshold of 28 consecutive days with no new confirmed case of the disease nationwide.

"This sustained period of zero transmission meets the global criteria for declaring an outbreak over as defined in the global task force on cholera control. The last confirmed cholera case was identified in Kabwe District, Central Province on Tuesday, May 13, 2025," Muchima told reporters in the national capital of Lusaka.

He said the country reported 496 cases, with nine deaths in the recent outbreak, and although the outbreak had been declared over, vigilance must not end.

"The threat of cholera remains particularly in the face of ongoing drought conditions that compromise water safety and hygiene," he said, adding that authorities were prepositioning essential medical supplies in high-risk regions and enhancing community-based surveillance for early detection and treatment of acute diarrhoea.

