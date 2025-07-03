AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt reiterates its concerns over Ethiopia's mega dam ahead of launch
Egypt has reiterated its concerns over a mega dam that its neighbours, Ethiopia, have built, saying the facility would affect water availability in the shared Nile River.
Egypt reiterates its concerns over Ethiopia's mega dam ahead of launch
Egypt's Water Minister Hani Sewilam has protested Ethiopia's move to roll out a mega dam. / TRT Afrika English
July 3, 2025

Egypt on Thursday rejected what it called Ethiopia's "unilateral" actions over its controversial Nile dam project, after Addis Ababa announced the multi-billion-dollar project was now complete and will be formally inaugurated in September.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) launched in 2011 with a $4-billion budget, is Africa's largest hydroelectric project, stretching 1.8 kilometres wide and rising 145 metres (475 feet) high.

Ethiopia views the dam as central to its development and electrification goals, but Egypt and Sudan – located downstream – have long raised concerns that it could severely impact their water supplies.

"Egypt categorically rejects any attempt to achieve development in Ethiopia at the expense of the rights of the downstream countries," Egypt's water resources minister, Hani Sewilam, said during a meeting with diplomats.

Ethiopia says dam complete

Sewilam accused Ethiopia of using "evasion and backtracking" in place of genuine negotiations.

Cairo has repeatedly warned that Ethiopia's actions violate international law and disregard years of talks aimed at securing an agreement on how the dam should be filled and operated.

In a speech to parliament, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the dam was "now complete" and Addis Ababa was "preparing for its official inauguration."

"To our neighbours downstream – Egypt and Sudan – our message is clear: the Renaissance Dam is not a threat, but a shared opportunity," he said.

'Unilateral measures'

But Cairo and Khartoum remain unconvinced.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met earlier this week and renewed their opposition to "any unilateral measures" on the Nile.

Egypt relies on the Nile for nearly all of its freshwater needs and fears that uncontrolled operation of the dam could drastically reduce its share of the river.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us