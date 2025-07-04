CLIMATE CHANGE
Two tourists killed by charging elephant in Zambian national park
Safari guides who were with the group attempted to stop the elephant from charging at the women by firing shots at it. The women died at the scene.
An elephant and its calf walk across the savannah. / Reuters
July 4, 2025

Two elderly female tourists in Zambia were killed by an elephant Thursday while on a walking safari in a national park, police said.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba said the victims — 68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Jean Taylor from New Zealand — were attacked by a female elephant that was with a calf.

Safari guides who were with the group attempted to stop the elephant from charging at the women by firing shots at it, police said.

The elephant was hit and wounded by the gunshots. The guides were unable to prevent the elephant's attack and both women died at the scene, police said.

It happened at the South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia, around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the capital, Lusaka.

RELATEDTRT Global - Zambian mother pulls toddler from jaws of leopard in dramatic rescue

Female elephants are very protective of their calves and can respond aggressively to what they perceive as threats.

Last year, two American tourists were killed in separate encounters with elephants in different parts of Zambia. In both cases, the tourists were also elderly women and were on a safari vehicle when they were attacked.

SOURCE:AP
