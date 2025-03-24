AFRICA
2 min read
Tuberculosis Day: Several African nations beat WHO 2025 reduction target
WHO says the African region has achieved the steepest global decline in TB deaths since 2015, with a 42% reduction between 2015 and 2023, and a 24% drop in cases.
WHO says there have been remarkable increase in TB detection rates. / Reuters
March 24, 2025

As the world commemorated World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th, WHO says several African nations are already making significant strides in achieving the 2025 milestone ahead of schedule.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when a person with TB coughs, sneezes, or spits.

WHO, in a statement commemorating the day, says South Africa has achieved a 50% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2023, "becoming the first country in the region to surpass the 2025 milestone ahead of schedule."

Mozambique, Tanzania, Togo, and Zambia have also met the 2025 goal of a 75% reduction in TB deaths, with other countries like Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Uganda closely following.

Highest detection rates

"We have seen a remarkable increase in TB detection rates, reaching 74% in 2023, the highest recorded in the region. Furthermore, we have witnessed a 42% reduction in TB mortality and a 24% decline in TB incidence between 2015 and 2023," WHO announced in a statement.

With this year's theme running on "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver", WHO urged other African nations to intensify their efforts in combating tuberculosis (TB) through robust policy implementation and improved integration of TB services.

"This theme underscores the critical importance of substantial investment and decisive measures to scale up WHO-recommended interventions," stated WHO, "This includes early detection, accurate diagnosis, preventive treatment, and high-quality TB care."

"Eastern and Southern Africa have been key drivers in TB reduction, but progress has been slower in Central and West Africa, where TB incidence and mortality remain areas of concern," a WHO report indicated.

‘Ambitious targets’

The WHO's End TB Strategy sets ambitious targets, aiming for a 75% reduction in TB deaths and a 50% reduction in TB cases by 2025, compared to 2015 levels.

The region has achieved the steepest global decline in TB deaths since 2015, with a 42% reduction between 2015 and 2023, and a 24% drop in cases. These reductions are attributed to increased efforts in case detection and treatment provision.

However, challenges persist. "Limited access to rapid diagnostics remains a significant hurdle," WHO's report warned. "While we’ve seen an improvement in access from 24% in 2015 to 54% currently, we still need greater access to curb the spread of multidrug-resistant TB."

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
