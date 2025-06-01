AFRICA
1 min read
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) national council member and deputy chief whip in parliament, Petros Sithole, has been shot dead in Johannesburg.
South African Member of Parliament Petros Sithole was shot dead in Johannesburg on May 31, 2025. / TRT Afrika English
21 hours ago

South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) national council member and deputy chief whip in parliament, Petros Sithole, was shot dead late on Saturday in Johannesburg, according to the party.

"It is with utter grief that the IFP announces the untimely passing of Honourable Khethamabala Petros Sithole, 68, who was assassinated in Katlehong this evening by unknown assailants. Details are sketchy at the moment and it is the IFP's expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said a statement.

The party, founded by anti-apartheid campaigner Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is led by Velenkosini Hlabisa, who also serves as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

SOURCE:AA
